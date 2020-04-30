Pakistan GDP growth may decline significantly post-pandemic: finance secretary

The GDP growth of the country may decline significantly after the coronavirus pandemic, the finance secretary said Thursday. It was estimated at 3.24% for FY2019-20.

The finance secretary said so during a meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Co-ordination Board at the Finance Division.

The high-powered board helps policy makers review and coordinate in an effective manner to adopt a comprehensive set of policy actions to overcome the economic challenges on both internal and external fronts.

The finance secretary said that for the first time primary balance posted surplus of Rs104 billion (0.2 % of GDP) during Jul-Mar FY2020 as compared to deficit of Rs474 billion (1.2 % of GDP) during the same period last year.

He then presented the pre-Covid and post-Covid overview of the economy. Prior to coronavirus, the GDP growth was estimated at 3.24% for 2019-20, but it may decline significantly after the pandemic.

He, however, said the government has initiated a Fiscal Stimulus Package worth Rs1.24 trillion encompassing emergency response, support to businesses and relief to citizens. A couple of other schemes approved by the ECC and the cabinet are also in place to minimize the adverse impact of Covid-19.

From monetary perspective, the SBP governor briefed the central bank has given the stimulus to economy through cut in policy rate (425 bps) and increasing quantity of money by injecting additional liquidity. The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), Refinance Facility for Combating COVID-19 (RFCC) and Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns will help the businesses remain afloat during the crisis.

The Planning Commission deputy chairman said the pandemic has declined the confidence of both consumer and investors. Thus both aggregate demand and supply have been disrupted and the society is following risk aversion behavior.

The government should provide further support in terms of simplification of processes and lowering administrative burden on businesses, help SMEs find some ways to cope with emerging situation, he said.

Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh emphasized the need for better coordination among stakeholders to reach at a consensus on targets of macro-economic variables and the required policy actions to achieve them.

He said that all organs of the state should play their role in this difficult time to fully capitalize their potential to achieve set macro-economic targets as per their mandate.

Other members of the board meeting included PM’s adviser on commerce and investment, Planning Commission deputy chairman, finance secretary, SBP governor and the FBR chairperson.