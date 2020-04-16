Pakistan foreign reserves surge by $250m

The State Bank of Pakistan has recorded a surge of $252 million in its weekly reserves report published on Thursday. It attributed the surge to “official inflows”.

The data records SBP reserves at $10,974.6 million with a weekly increase of $252 million.

This is a $55 million increase in foreign liquidity held by Pakistani private banks, which stands at $6,320 million.

The reports from the previous week, ending April 3, recorded a decrease by $463 million in the central bank to $10,722.5 million. That decline was attributed to external debt repayments of $465 million.

The current status, despite a notable surge is still $1.6 billion less than the yearly high of $18,904 million, that was just in the same period last month.