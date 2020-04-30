Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Oil and gas sectors lead PSX rally in early trade

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Oil and gas sectors lead PSX rally in early trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded a rise of over 900 points in the hourly hours of trading on Thursday, led by petroleum and cement sector scripts.

The KSE-100, a gauge to measure market performance, crossed 34,000 points. This level was last seen 40 days ago while the market declined from its peak of 41,000 points, due to coronavirus.

Oil and gas exploration, marketing and refining companies, which make about 20% of the entire KSE-100, turned all positive after crude made a recovery globally.

A slash in petroleum prices, which will slow inflation and spur trade is also being cited as a major reason for the rally by experts.

With a decline in inflationary numbers, investors are eyeing the policy rate, experts suggested as another reason behind the bullish sentiment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt slashes national savings profit rates
Govt slashes national savings profit rates
Petrol prices to drop from May 1, says Hafeez Sheikh
Petrol prices to drop from May 1, says Hafeez Sheikh
Dollar reserves fall to a four-and-a-half month low
Dollar reserves fall to a four-and-a-half month low
Govt to pay small businesses' electricity bills for three months
Govt to pay small businesses’ electricity bills for three months
Pakistan saves $7.5b in nine months as trade loss shrinks
Pakistan saves $7.5b in nine months as trade loss shrinks
153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh
153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh
Pakistanis panic over unavoidable bank paperwork in person
Pakistanis panic over unavoidable bank paperwork in person
Opinion: Easypaisa CEO says pandemic proves we must document economy
Opinion: Easypaisa CEO says pandemic proves we must document economy
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase
Balochistan growing household income faster than other provinces, PBS survey
Balochistan growing household income faster than other provinces, PBS survey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.