Oil and gas sectors lead PSX rally in early trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded a rise of over 900 points in the hourly hours of trading on Thursday, led by petroleum and cement sector scripts.

The KSE-100, a gauge to measure market performance, crossed 34,000 points. This level was last seen 40 days ago while the market declined from its peak of 41,000 points, due to coronavirus.

Oil and gas exploration, marketing and refining companies, which make about 20% of the entire KSE-100, turned all positive after crude made a recovery globally.

A slash in petroleum prices, which will slow inflation and spur trade is also being cited as a major reason for the rally by experts.

With a decline in inflationary numbers, investors are eyeing the policy rate, experts suggested as another reason behind the bullish sentiment.