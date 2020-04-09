No card? You starve.

The man, seemingly in his early 30s, grabbed the child who looked barely 7 and slapped him across the face twice. He then handed him over to the dairy shopkeeper in Moosa Colony. The child had stolen two eggs.

Amid the commotion, Bengali community activist Shaikh Siraj arrived to talk to people about how they were coping under the lockdown to fight coronavirus in Sindh. He saw the child being slapped and feared such desperation would grow.

Moosa Colony in Gulberg Town, Karachi has 18,000 registered voters on its rolls, according to Shaikh Siraj. But this thick nieghbourhood is also home to thousands of unregistered inhabitants who are mostly Bengali speaking. The big question is how the government will, if at all, be able to give rations to stateless people like them.

“Some five million people inhabit Karachi whose records either don’t exist with NADRA or they have expunged them,” said Shaikh. They are not ghosts, they are humans. “They work in the fisheries, silk mills, boilers, hosiery factories, serve as domestic help, cooks and drivers. How come people don’t see them?”

Statelessness is not limited to Moosa Colony. Bengali, Afghan, Burmese and Bihari people live under similar constraints in Machhar Colony, Orangi Town, Sohrab Goth, Ibrahim Haidery and along the coastal belt stretching from Mubarak village to Badin.

These are people such as Abdul Haq who hasn’t been able to earn his daily 500 rupees because Shershah industrial area is closed. He doesn’t have a CNIC so he can’t access government support. “It’s been over 15 days and I’ve gone without work and my family is at God’s good mercy,” he says.

For its part, the government has a plan to help society’s most needy people but the hitch is that they must have a CNIC. Starting today, Thursday, the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will award 144 billion rupees as Rs12,000 each to 12 million deserving families over the next two and a half weeks. The person heading the programme is Dr Sania Nishtar, the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation. She said the government has received over 30.5 million SMSs to its 8171 number. They will get receive the cash upon biometric verification. If you don’t have a CNIC, chances are you are going to be left out in the cold.

This is likely to include a large number of the estimated three million Bengali and Burmese people living in Pakistan. It is claimed that more than 90% of them live in Karachi which has over 100 Bengali settlements, according to Tahera Hasan of Imkaan Welfare Organisation that works in one of the largest such informal settlements, Machhar Colony, next to the fisheries.

“As far as NARA (National Alien Registry Authority) is concerned,” she says, “there is no all-encompassing data, however there are people with no identity, those that had IDs and were cancelled under NARA, those whose CNICs are blocked, under investigation or on hold.”

In Machhar Colony, she estimates the entire abadi is approximately 100,000 households. “You have one door and there are five different families and 28 people living behind that door,” she adds. “These abadis are very large, [so] door-to-door distribution isn’t possible when the amount of ration is, say 2,000 bags or so.”

Hasan posted a thread on Twitter on what she believed was a solution to reach stateless people: Issue ration cards door-to-door through the local UC, linking them up with grocery stores in the area. It is simply not possible to control crowds for limited aid otherwise, ensure the right people get the rations and there is no double-dipping.

The Sindh government is aware of the problem and has been trying to organise aid that bypasses the CNIC requirement. It got the private sector to help create an app which would bring together NGOs. “The Sindh Relief Initiative [app] has all the big charitable organizations working in line and they have catered to around 250,000 people in Karachi,” Minister Saeed Ghani told SAMAA Digital.

The goal is to cater to daily wagers and needy people at their doorstep. People can register as well on the app (although there are tech challenges) and the government will task welfare organisations with the distribution of rations. It estimates 10 million people or 1.4 million families in the province are daily-wage earners. If each family is given a ration bag worth Rs5,500, the bill comes to Rs7.7 billion.

In Karachi’s Gulberg Town, for example, the message seems to have trickled down. Assistant Commissioner Town Hassan Tariq told SAMAA Digital that they were in touch with private organizations doing charity and would try not to turn anyone away. “Those we cannot entertain ourselves, we will have private organizations arrange rations for them,” he says.

Another avenue has been to work with the data of Zakat beneficiaries for which Sindh has made Rs600 million in cash transfers to the bank accounts. And through other avenues it also spent Rs1,080 million on rations for 500,000 people. The problem is that because the government is accountable for what it spends, it has to work through CNIC data, said minister Saeed Ghani. But, he said they will not abandon people without CNICs.

Ideally, the provincial and federal governments would have pooled their data to prevent overlap and abuse. Sindh is not distributing cash instalments because of these complications. “I don’t want to comment on the federal government but everyone knows how responsibly the Sindh government laid out the whole mechanism,” Ghani said. “We would have identified and added people to the federal’s cash support program (Benazir Income Support Program list) with our proposed app, but it doesn’t seem to be working out anymore with a lack of coordination.”

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Toll-free helpline: 0800-26477