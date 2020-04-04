Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Lentils, meat, sugar price up, tomatoes, onions cheaper in Pakistan

File Photo

Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Index, the most accurate indicator to measure increase in prices of essential items, showed the lowest increase in prices in the last 14 months, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar confirmed on Friday.

For the first time in more than a year, the index showed a single digit increase of 9.27%, he tweeted. This meant that the inflation rate in the economy went down by 2%.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, prices of 14 essential items decreased, 13 commodities got expensive and prices of 24 remained constant.

Following this, tomatoes are 20% cheaper and onions have fallen 4.75%. Items such as milk, yoghurt and eggs have become cheaper too.

On the other hand, prices of lentils, sugar and meat have surged.

