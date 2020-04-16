International community to offer Pakistan immediate debt relief: Qureshi

Pakistan, along with 75 other developing countries, will get immediate debt relief from the international community, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan spends up to $12 billion per year to service its foreign debt obligations. “Once the details unfold, we will do number crunching [on the value of relief],” he said.

This relief will provide fiscal space to developing countries such as Pakistan whose healthcare systems are fragile and revenues have shrunk as they fight coronavirus, the foreign minister said. The relief program will come into force on May 1, he said, adding that the government will benefit from it and deploy its resources for the public good, especially the less-privileged class that has been hit hard because of a nationwide lockdown.

“There will be a substantial impact,” Qureshi said without disclosing details of the debt relief program.

Responding to a question about the package’s duration, he said the government is expecting it to be one year, but it is too early to say anything because it may depend on how long this pandemic takes and its economic impact.

The federal minister’s conference comes a day after the Group of 20 (G20), a global forum for international economic cooperation whose members account for 80% of the world’s economic output, supported calls to provide immediate debt relief to developing nations hit hard by Covid-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the case of developing countries before the international community to seek relief in their foreign loan obligations, Qureshi said.

“We made a formal request on April 12,” he said, referring the letters they wrote to 30 foreign ministers, the UN Secretary General, international financial institutions and global leaders.

“We strongly welcome the decision of the G20 to respond to our call to allow the poorest countries of the world that request forbearance to suspend repayment of official bilateral credit on May 1,” the IMF said in statement on April 15. “This is a powerful, fast-acting initiative that will do much to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people.”

Pakistan has allocated Rs1.2 trillion or $8 billion in what remains the largest-ever relief package announced by the country to support business, give cash payments to the bottom segment of society and buy medical equipment and upgrade healthcare, the minister said, so the country is feeling the pinch.

The global financial institutions have already warned of devastating economic implications of the pandemic in the months to come. World economies may contract 3% and its impact is estimated at $9 trillion. Pakistan’s GDP may contract by 1.5%.

Unemployment is rising because businesses are closed, Qureshi said. Exports will fall, and remittances drop. Revenue is falling on one hand, and expenses are rising on the other. “This package will offer immediate relief and its spinoff will be on both the developing and the developed world because we are interconnected,” he said.