Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF to give Pakistan $1.4b next week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
IMF to give Pakistan $1.4b next week

Photo: AFP

The IMF is going to be giving Pakistan $1.4 billion by next week to combat the coronavirus and manage losses incurred due to the country-wide lockdown.

Pakistan had requested the funds due to the lockdown and economic situation that has developed because of it.

Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez, the resident representative of the IMF in Pakistan, said the funds will be given through the rapid financing instrument.

Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown till April 14, with most businesses and production units shut down. Supply chains had also been disrupted until the federal government stepped in and allowed the inter-provincial transport of goods.

So far, Pakistan has reported over 4,000 cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jahangir Tareen's sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report
Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report
Pakistan's groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Pakistan’s groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Traders insist Karachi markets can function with social distancing
Traders insist Karachi markets can function with social distancing
Amid coronavirus crisis, K-Electric fudges bills with defective meter formula
Amid coronavirus crisis, K-Electric fudges bills with defective meter formula
How Pakistan’s sugar lobby games the system in its favour
How Pakistan’s sugar lobby games the system in its favour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.