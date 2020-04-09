IMF to give Pakistan $1.4b next week

The IMF is going to be giving Pakistan $1.4 billion by next week to combat the coronavirus and manage losses incurred due to the country-wide lockdown.

Pakistan had requested the funds due to the lockdown and economic situation that has developed because of it.

Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez, the resident representative of the IMF in Pakistan, said the funds will be given through the rapid financing instrument.

Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown till April 14, with most businesses and production units shut down. Supply chains had also been disrupted until the federal government stepped in and allowed the inter-provincial transport of goods.

So far, Pakistan has reported over 4,000 cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths.