Govt slashes national savings profit rates

The government has slashed profit rates for its national savings schemes with immediate effect, according to a notification, dated April 24.

Under the new rates, if you invest Rs100,000 in Special Savings Certificates, you will make a profit of Rs8,000 per year. Earlier this month, the State Bank of Pakistan also cut its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points, bringing interest down by an overall 4.25% in a month.



The notification, a copy of which is seen by Samaa Money, is expected to be published on National Savings website soon where historical rates can also be found. The last time, the government slashed National Savings profit rates was in January when the rate was brought down to 10.4%.

After today’s rate cuts, the profit offered by various schemes under the National Savings umbrella is expected to go down by 1.5% to 4%. This is the range of the cut, not the actual rate after the cut.

The profit rate on regular income certificate has been cut by 2.28% to 8.28% while a short-term savings certificate will now offer a rate of 6.95%.