Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Money

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs15 per litre

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs15 per litre

Photo: FILE

The government has slashed the prices of petroleum products for the month of May, with petrol going down by Rs15 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs81.58 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The price of high speed diesel was reduced by Rs27.15 to Rs80.10 per litre.

Similarly, the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil were slashed by Rs15 and Rs30, respectively.

A litre of kerosene oil will now cost Rs47.44 and that of light diesel Rs47.51.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on May 1.

