Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Government to issue profitable savings bills for overseas Pakistanis

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Government to issue profitable savings bills for overseas Pakistanis

Photo: FILE

The Finance Division has decided to issue savings bills for non-resident Pakistanis in all currencies. The bills of 3, 6, and 12 months are likely to be in the market by April 15.

Non-resident Pakistanis with Overseas National Identity Cards, Origin cards or membership of the Overseas foundation can avail the scheme. Forms will be available on agent bank websites.

The profit rates for both conventional bills and Islamic bills will be set at the highest rate. Funds invested in the bills will be remitted to Pakistan, however, investors will be allowed to sell them before maturity.

Government officials working outside Pakistan who come under the non-resident category can also apply. It is off-limits to resident Pakistanis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
money Overseas Pakistanis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
savings bills, Overseas Pakistanis, Finance Division
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jahangir Tareen's sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report
Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report
Pakistan's groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Pakistan’s groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Traders insist Karachi markets can function with social distancing
Traders insist Karachi markets can function with social distancing
Amid coronavirus crisis, K-Electric fudges bills with defective meter formula
Amid coronavirus crisis, K-Electric fudges bills with defective meter formula
How Pakistan’s sugar lobby games the system in its favour
How Pakistan’s sugar lobby games the system in its favour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.