Google, Netflix help Pakistan ease burden on telecom networks

Global Service Providers such as Google and Netflix have informed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority about the different steps they have been taking to support and ease out the stress on national telecommunications networks amid the COVID19 outbreak.

Google has introduced new features and resources to provide locally relevant information to Pakistani users. These include expansion of COVID19 SOS Alerts and Knowledge Panels on Google Search, as well as YouTube Information Panels.

These product features link to National Institute of Health to provide locally relevant information. Google is also offering ad inventory to the Ministry of National Health Services so they can spotlight timely, helpful information.

Google has also launched Bolo: a speech-based reading app that uses machine learning to help children read aloud confidently, using their own voice. The app has been made available in Urdu given school closures. A free English app has been introduced that includes fast and easy lessons on business, marketing, management, and more.

Misinformation related to the virus is also being removed by Google.

Netflix informed that to reduce its traffic on telecommunication networks in Pakistan during the COVID19 pandemic, it has developed ways to reduce traffic by 25% while also maintaining the quality of service. This will be applicable for 30 days.