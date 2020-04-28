Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Money

Fisheries go back to work but must adopt SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fisheries go back to work but must adopt SOPs

The government has allowed fisheries to operate in the lockdown, but asked them to adopt the SOPs to contain the spread of Covid-19 contagion, it emerged Tuesday.

Both the federal and Sindh governments have allowed fishing but required that all stakeholders submit an undertaking of compliance with the SoPs before commencing operations. The administration of the fish harbour has to ensure social distancing, and use of hand sanitizers and face masks.

It has become mandatory to disinfect the harbour after fish has been sold. Staff and vehicles associated with exports will enter via a walk-through sanitizer gate. Businesses operating export processing plants will be bound to ensure only limited staff is called in shifts.

The SoPs for the harbour and fisherman were released in a meeting attended by stakeholders and office bearers from the Ports and Shipping, Fisheries Development, Korangi Fish Harbour, Livestock and Fisheries (Sindh), and Fisheries departments. It was decided that anyone who violates these SoPs will be dealt with as per law. The staff of the Fisherman Cooperative Society and Fish Harbour will be responsible for precautions and implementation of these SoPs, the notification said.

