Dollar reserves fall to a four-and-a-half month low

Pakistan’s dollar reserves dropped to their lowest level in four-and-a-half months, weekly data from the central bank shows.

The State Bank of Pakistan had $10.9 billion in its coffers on April 17, down by $85 million compared to the reserves it had the previous week. “This decline is attributed to government external debt payments of $145 million,” the SBP said.

The SBP releases foreign exchange reserves data every week. The last time we had these many or fewer reserves was November 2019.

On April 20, the SBP received $1.39 billion from the International Monetary Fund under its emergency rapid financing program to bolster the economy against the impact of the Covid-19 contagion. The IMF money is not, however, included in the reserves data and will be counted with next week’s report, due on April 30.

Pakistan’s dollar reserves had fallen to $7.2 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, but they had been building up since then, reaching a 32-month high of $12.75 billion at the end of February this year. However, the recent flight of dollars, triggered by the lowering of interest rates, brought these reserves down and put pressure on exchange rates towards the end of March. The SBP had to intervene by selling dollars in the market to bring the exchange rate back under control. In a matter of a few weeks, the dollar jumped from Rs155 to Rs169 only to fall back to Rs159 in one of most volatile periods for exchange rates this year.