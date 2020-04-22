Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dollar falls to a month’s low, trades below Rs160

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Dollar falls to a month’s low, trades below Rs160

Photo: AFP

The US dollar fell to Rs159.5 in the interbank bank market on Wednesday morning, hitting its lowest level in a month.

In its sixth consecutive fall, the greenback went down by another Rs1.62 and traded close to the level last seen on March 24. The dollar has been falling for nearly a week now, declining by Rs7.48 during the period.

Market sources have been attributing this fall to the influx of dollars expected in the form of an emergency loan and a debt relief package announced by the international community. The International Monetary Fund has approved $1.38 billion to help Pakistan fight Covid-19 while the Group of 20 has endorsed a debt relief package, allowing the country to defer any loan payments for now (up to six months as per market sources).

In March, the dollar rose sharply after the central bank started reducing interest rates. Foreign investors started taking money out of the government’s treasury bills in large quantities, which increased demand and sent it to an all-time-high of Rs169 before the State Bank intervened.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar imf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs126,000 more expensive before hitting the road
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs126,000 more expensive before hitting the road
K-Electric defers March, April bills for some users
K-Electric defers March, April bills for some users
Rupee recovers 2.2% in 20 minutes against US dollar
Rupee recovers 2.2% in 20 minutes against US dollar
7 things Pakistanis learning about Work from Home
7 things Pakistanis learning about Work from Home
Dollar falls to a month’s low, trades below Rs160
Dollar falls to a month’s low, trades below Rs160
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.