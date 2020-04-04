Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Biometric verification necessary to cash Punjab govt’s coronavirus relief funds

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Roohan Ahmed/File

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said applicants of the Punjab government’s relief fund must get their biometric verification done to cash the amount delivered into their bank accounts.

People can go to shops providing online payment services and get their verification done there as well. However, these shops are still closed, despite the government’s directives.

So far, the provincial government has received nearly 10 million applications for the package that aims to distribute money among needy families affected by the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus.

Officials are currently scrutinising and selecting individuals that are fit to be given aid.

CM Buzdar has said Rs1.5 billion will be transferred to the accounts in the next 24 hours.

In the next phase of the package, money will be distributed among daily wage labourers.

