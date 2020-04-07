7 things Pakistanis learning about Work from Home

Married men suddenly found themselves confronted with a new aspect of domesticity: children. Working women, who usually manage it all, gained a new appreciation for the sanctity of the workspace where the domestic did not clash. Welcome to Work from Home, the new normal that is anything but normal.

Samaa Money spoke to a few people to gain some insight into what it has been like to WFH one month into the lockdown. Most of the employers we spoke to were satisfied with their teams operating remotely. Only a few suggested they think this should continue.



Cost advantage

One of the first things WFH has meant for many people is that they are saving on transport and peace of mind. “I have to spend Rs500 routinely to get to office and waste two hours of my day just in traveling,” said Hassan Shaikh, an employee for an aviation company. He finds WFH not only save money but also energy, which allows him to work better.

On a larger scale, technology outsourcing company Technado found that they were saving as well under many heads. “We have discussed this idea of considering WFH as a permanent option instead of keeping physically expanding and spending millions in the process,” said its VP, Umair Zaheer.

Companies in Pakistan that do this kind of work could benefit from global social distancing practises. According to Zaheer, business was pouring in incessantly with almost all big tech companies. “There have been some delays in the payments in recent orders but our outlook is better than any other sector in Pakistan,” he claimed. “With social distancing culture in the West, most businesses want tech support to keep their businesses afloat and the Pakistani market can provide cheaper services.”

Team work

If social distancing works for a tech outsourcing company, though, it doesn’t necessarily benefit businesses that depend on human connections.

Al Falah GHP Investment Management CEO Maheen Rahman pointed out that while their operations have been “smooth” over the last three weeks, often staff needed team-led solutions and brainstorming which WFH does not allow. Employees value informal office chatter and interacting which in their line of work is important to generate business and revenue.

The president of the Pakistan Software Houses Association, Jehan Ara, feels that while the tech business will survive the lockdown due to its virtual nature, “[T]ech start-ups and incubation centers… require social connections and people doing teamwork under one roof.”

One small silver lining worth pointing out is that WFH can mean that people who do not manage to cope during the day can feel encouraged to work night shifts in the tech sector.

House work v. Work work

Many working women find it is a challenge to juggle two types of work while staying home.

“You stay safe in the pandemic [by staying home] but at the same time it takes a toll on your mind,” said the president of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry South Dr Fouzia Hameed. “Far too much stress… and you can’t escape from it.”

She candidly explained that it is especially difficult for women to continue to work from home because families have expectations. “Her kids and husband will expect other chores done too.” This adds stress. “You find domestic abuse cases and frustration rising in the lockdown,” she added.

According to one assessment, women are not likely to benefit from WFH. Assistant professor at the School of Business at LUMS Dr Ghazal Mir Zulfiqar pointed out that cultural gender roles bind women to taking care of the family even as they contribute to home economics. “Men are not expected to do these things whether they are working from home or at office,” she said.

This opinion was seconded by P@SHA’s Jehan Ara who said, “Raising children and making and feeding them food is not considered a job in itself here.”

Little people management

Couples or single parents who find themselves at home with their children while schools are closed are experiencing new levels of parenting. Some women we spoke to said that WFH meant more time with family, which they liked. Some men we asked said that they found WFH less productive with children at home. Their reason was: too much distraction.

Dr Zulfiqar of LUMS added that it may take years before we see work returning to what it used to be and that women who manage to work from home will find themselves having to do a lot more than just their jobs. “I have to leave meetings sometimes when my kids demand I make roti and I can’t say no to them,” she said, giving her own example, and added that she felt that most men never have to go through this.

Longer hours

People have been speaking about how their shift timings are all out of whack under WFH. Some people manage to maintain the discipline of clocking in and out, but others have bosses who now expect them to be available round the clock as some kind of “gratitude” or to “make up” for the luxury of being allowed to work from home.

And then there are bosses such as the chairman of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, Muhammad Arshad Jamal who had this to say: “At office you have your employees for eight hours but in WFH, you have them 24/7. He’s writing letters for you, making deeds, getting contracts ready while enjoying samosas and desserts prepared by his wife too.”

Tech trouble

WFH was a lesson in uncovering inequality of access to resources for the vice president of Technado, a 600-strong technology outsourcing company.

“We came across numerous unprecedented issues as we allowed our employees to work from home,” Umair Zaheer told SAMAA Money. “Many of our employees had either no computers at home or they had no internet connection.” Zaheer said it was surprising for him as the VP of an IT company that many of his employees had such problems.

Surprising outcomes

Technado’s VP Umair Zaheer has found that since the lockdown, productivity has almost doubled. “Probably because of the non-availability of any leisure and scarce nightlife,” he mused. In his interpretation, people are pushed to work more because it is a matter of survival as well. “Now that we have no choice but to let employees go if they do not materialize their potential due to stringent market conditions,” he said, “[perhaps] employees also [feel] threatened maybe.”