Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Money

153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has exempted another 153 factories from lockdown restrictions, allowing them to operate but they will be bound to observe social distancing SOPs.

According to a notification dated April 27, these are export-oriented businesses for garments, textiles, and leather as well as tanneries. The provincial government has now allowed an overall 373 factories to operate under the lockdown.

These factories must adopt social distancing SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as notified by the Sindh government on April 14. In case a staff member tests positive for coronavirus, the factories have to provide details of all staff members present on the premises to the government, the notification said.

On March 23, the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province, closing all factories. After the lockdown extended, the business community, including exporters, requested the government to reconsider its decision and allow them to meet export orders. An extended lockdown would be devastating for the economy they said. In response, the government formed a committee on April 24 to address the concerns of exporters. The decision was taken after approval from the Trade Development Authority and Sindh Labor Department.

