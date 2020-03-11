Things looking up: Pakistan Stock Exchange gains over 600 points

Trading began on a positive note at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE100 index gained over 600 points to cross the 38,200-point mark.

This comes two days after the index lost an overall 2,283 points, recording a 5.83% loss which was followed by a 45-minute halt in trading for the first time in the market’s history. The halt helped the market recover as the cement sector led the way to recuperation. The market fall was mainly triggered after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to reach an agreement about oil production to maintain prices. It trickled down to international markets as the prices of Brent Crude fell 30%. Investors offloaded oil stocks, which hit their lower limit, 7% dip from their opening value. Since oil sector has 18% weighted in the KSE100 index, they dragged the whole market down within seven minutes. Falling oil prices also proved negative for banking stocks since chances of interest rate cut increased further. With 27% weight in the, banking stocks too push the market down. However, the market recovered 1000 points later in the day helped by cement sector. The recovery continued on Tuesday and was reflected on Wednesday morning as well.