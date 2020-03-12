Sui Northern asks OGRA for 100% gas price increase

Gas companies have asked OGRA to increase gas prices. Sui Northern Gas Company has asked for a 100% increase.

According to the national regulator, the gas companies have asked for an increase in the 2020-21 financial year, which is next year.

SNGC has asked for a Rs670.75 increase per MMBTU , taking their rate to Rs1,334.99 per MMBTU. This would result in a Rs290 billion burden on consumers.

The Sui Southern Gas Company has requested a 20% increase, making their tariff go up by Rs138.43 per MMBTU. This would make the SSGC rate Rs934.61 per MMBTU. It would place a burden of Rs57 billion on consumers.

So far, OGRA hasn’t approved their requests or issued a notification.