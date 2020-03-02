Stock market makes highest recovery in ten months

The KSE-100 index recovered 1312 points, closing at 39,296 on Monday. This marked the highest intra-day positive change of 3.34% since May 22, 2019.

Analysts have cited a number of positive developments in the region to explain the recovery. Of them, the US-Afghan peace deal is being dubbed a key factor, while the cut in inflation rates and oil fuel prices are also said to be a reason.

The market performance since the first of January still records a negative 3.53% as the highest increase since the beginning of the year was 43,218 points in the benchmark index.

Among the top active stocks, Maple Leaf Cement Factory attracted the most volume followed by Hascol and the Bank of Punjab. On the decliners end, Khurshid Spinning Mills, with a volume of 4,500 shares, recorded a price cut of 10.85%.