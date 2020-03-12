Second Pakistan Stock Exchange closure this week as KSE-30 drops

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was shut for 45 minutes on Thursday after the KSE-30 index fell 4% around 2:15pm.

This was the second time in one week that trade had to be halted to prevent investors from a further loss. On Monday, trade was suspended within seven minutes of the market’s opening.

If the KSE-30, which tracks the performance of 30 large and most liquid stocks, moves 4% up or down from its opening value for five minutes, the rule is that trade must be halted for 45 minutes so investors can take fresh positions.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure the market’s overall performance, lost more than 1,300 points before trading was shut on Thursday, wiping out over Rs185 billion of the market’s value.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 (the coronavirus) a pandemic and soon after stock markets across the world reacted to it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index that tracks large companies across American stock markets, shed 1,500 points, ending an 11-year rally. It was down 20% from its peak a month ago.

Asian stock markets, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange, reacted in a similar way, shedding up to 4% of their value over fears of the outbreak of the virus and its economic implications. The KSE-100 was down more than 3% and was trading at 36,470 points when this report was filed.

The price war between oil producing countries with the Gulf countries on one side and Russia on the other further dented investors’ sentiment. Falling oil prices, originally caused by coronavirus-ridden world markets, put extra pressure on the bourse where oil companies have 18% weight.

“The short-term status is unclear and the markets can drop below 36,000 points,” said Raza Jafri, director of research at Intermarket Securities. “However, with positive interest rates and [slowing] inflation prospects, long-term trends are safe and, in fact, bullish.”

The chances of a cut in the central bank’s policy rate increased after oil prices fell more than 30% earlier this week. Cheaper oil tends to bring the inflation rate down and gives more room to the central bank to bring down the interest rate, which it rose in the first place to fight inflation. The news was negative for banking stocks, which earn on interest. Given the banking sector has 27% weight in the KSE-100, it dragged the index down even further.

The analysts SAMAA Digital spoke to say in such a global situation, investors usually pull out of uncertain markets and resort to reserving their assets by investing in safe commodities such as gold.

Foreigners, who had invested $3 billion in Pakistan’s debt market since July, have started selling their stakes in treasury bills because of an expected decrease in interest rates.

With investors pulling out of Pakistan’s equity and debt markets, the demand for dollars has increased. The greenback rose Rs4 in a matter of days as foreigners offloaded their stakes or repatriated their profits.

The dollar was trading at Rs159.3 in the inter-bank market, its highest level since August 2019 and a 3% increase over the previous week.

Another equity analyst, Adnan Sami, is of the view that gold will likely be the only refuge for investors as all the other financial markets will plummet. Normal economics and co-relations don’t apply in such times, he said.