SBP offers deferment of consumer finance loans for a year

Borrowers availing consumer finance can now have payment of their principal amount deferred for a year, the State Bank of Pakistan said Monday.

Consumer finance includes auto, housing and personal loans, as well as those taken for payment via credit cards.

“Borrowers who were regular on their payments till Dec 31, 2019 can request banks to defer the principal amount for one year without any fee or increase in markup,” the SBP said in a statement.

However, it said, they would continue to service the markup amount.

Those unable to service the markup amount or needing deferment exceeding one year could also request banks to restructure their facilities, according to the central bank.

Customers could request for deferment or restructuring at bank helplines using their registered numbers or through their registered email addresses.