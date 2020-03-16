PSX records worst one-day decline amid coronavirus fears

Investors are preferring cash over equity, said a report by Topline Securities Ltd in an analysis of the stock market’s performance on Monday. The market lost 2,300 points (-6.59%) in one day — a record breaking one-day fall.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 33,684.91 points, a level last seen in October last year. The market has recorded a decline of more than 17% since the start of this year.

The market lost Rs382 billion in capitalization. The report says the market trade for the day stood at 215 million shares, which translates into Rs.8 billion.

The worst drop the market recorded before today was -5.65% (2,107 points) just last week on March 9, 2020.

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange halted at 10:13am Monday for 45 minutes after the market lost 4.6% of its value. This is the third consecutive halt.

Equity markets across the world continue to bleed over fears of the economic implications of the COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared as a global pandemic last week.

The fourth temporary halt, in only six sessions, comes as Pakistan reported its highest number of coronovirus cases in a single day.

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported several new cases, raising the country’s tally to 136 as of Monday evening. This follows Italy, now the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, confirming 368 deaths in a single day.

“US futures [are] doing badly. Stimulus and regional markets are also down,” said Raza Jafri, the director of research at Intermarket Securities. The analyst said it’s officially a bear market.

The latest halt comes after the KSE-100 fell to 34,409 points, shedding 1,651 points in the opening trade hour. The fresh bloodbath at the bourse reversed the market’s recovery from Friday’s crash. Last week, trade was suspended on three occasions (Monday, Thursday and Friday) with the benchmark KSE-100 index trading down 20% from its highest level this year with $10 billion shaved off the market’s value.

“The meltdown is in line with the rest of the world,” Alfalah GHP Asset Management CEO Maheen Rahman told SAMAA Digital on Friday.

On Wednesday, the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic and soon after stock markets across the world reacted to it.

The US stock market suffered its worst crash since 1987 as Americans realised the coronovirus will impose new limits on their daily lives, the Washington Post said in a report.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks large companies across American stock markets, posted its largest one-day loss of 10%, worst since the infamous October day known as Black Monday, the newspaper said. As a result, trade in the US stock market was halted for the second time in a week for 15 minutes to stop panic selling.

In what analysts call a global route, Asian markets followed suit. Stock markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore were down 7.5%, 3.5%, 5.8%, 9.4% and 5% respectively with trading temporarily halted across many markets in the region. Monday was no different as regional markets were down again and Pakistan followed suit.

It was the fourth time in six trading sessions that trade had to be halted, this time despite a one percentage point rise in the threshold for suspension. If the KSE-30, which tracks the performance of 30 large and most liquid stocks, moves 5% up or down from its opening value for five minutes, the rule is that trade must be halted for 45 minutes so investors can take fresh positions. This limit was 4% on Friday and has been increased by a percentage point only today.