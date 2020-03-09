Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
PSX records historic hit, loses 2,088 points in 7 minutes

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The global oil crisis and price cut that caused stock markets across the globe to fall reflected in the Pakistani market as well. It left all the scrips in red after seven minutes of “panic” with a 5.8% fall preceding a halt in trading.

The benchmark KSE100 index lost an overall 2,283 points until 10am in the morning, recording a 5.83% loss which was followed by a 45-minute halt in trading. The halt helped the market recover as the cement sector led the way to recuperation.

The market fall was mainly triggered after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to reach an agreement about oil production to maintain prices. It trickled down to international markets as the prices of Brent Crude fell 30%.

In Pakistan, the cascading effect was coupled with a tumble by the banking sector due to prospects of an interest rate cut, which caused a steep fall in the overall market. Financial and securities analysts suggest that the rates are likely to be brought down by 50 basis point—the largest cut in history.

However, the market was on the path to recovery after trading resumed, showing that the panic fizzled out, analysts say. The oil and banking sector still remained in the red at the time this report was published but the market regained over 1,000 points and traded above the 36,900 level.

MOST READ
All Karachi electronic markets to open at 10am
Pakistan accumulates highest dollar reserves in more than two years
Making Pakistani food to cost more as onion prices double
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%
3 secret ways shopkeepers cheat the BISP system
