Pakistan cuts petrol prices by Rs15 to Rs96.58/litre

The price of petroleum products has been slashed by Rs15 as a breather for the public under a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the federal finance ministry, after the cost reduction, petrol will be available for Rs96.58 per litre. High diesel will cost Rs107.25, while light diesel be sold for Rs62.51 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene oil will cost Rs77.45.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced his government would make the move earlier. On Tuesday, during a meeting with journalists at PM House, he said the government will cut the price of petroleum products to give some relief to the public amid outbreak of the coronavirus. So far, 990 known cases have been reported in Pakistan.

The PM also announced a special economic package which, he says, has Rs200 billion for daily wage labourers and Rs150 billion for poor families.