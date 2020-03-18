Pakistan Stock Exchange sees fifth suspension in under 10 days

The Pakistan Stock Exchange suspended trade for the fifth time on Wednesday as early hour trade recorded a massacre. All sectors, including top active scrips, landed in the red zone with a few exceptions but that too with little volume.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, which gauges market performance, dropped below the 31,000-point barrier, where it was last seen back in September.

With the coronavirus pandemic taming traders’ confidence and the continuing cut in oil demands and prices across the world already scaring off traders, the partial lockdown of the metropolis amid a growing number of cases has further depreciated trade.

The market has lost 24% of value since the beginning of 2020 and is on a decline of over 19% in a year.

This is a developing story.