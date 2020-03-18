Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees fifth suspension in under 10 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees fifth suspension in under 10 days

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Stock Exchange suspended trade for the fifth time on Wednesday as early hour trade recorded a massacre. All sectors, including top active scrips, landed in the red zone with a few exceptions but that too with little volume.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, which gauges market performance, dropped below the 31,000-point barrier, where it was last seen back in September.

With the coronavirus pandemic taming traders’ confidence and the continuing cut in oil demands and prices across the world already scaring off traders, the partial lockdown of the metropolis amid a growing number of cases has further depreciated trade.

The market has lost 24% of value since the beginning of 2020 and is on a decline of over 19% in a year.

This is a developing story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Stock Exchange
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Is Pakistan's cheapest car worth your money?
Is Pakistan’s cheapest car worth your money?
Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes after third single week trade suspension
Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes after third single week trade suspension
Global interest rates slashed, Pakistan holds breath for announcement today
Global interest rates slashed, Pakistan holds breath for announcement today
Explainer: Pakistan’s hot money link to SBP interest rate, dollar
Explainer: Pakistan’s hot money link to SBP interest rate, dollar
Amid crashing stocks, investors find 'deep value' in OGDCL shares
Amid crashing stocks, investors find ‘deep value’ in OGDCL shares
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.