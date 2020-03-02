Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%

The Federal Board of Revenue has updated its Active Tax Payers List (ATL) with 2.4 million tax returns filed in fiscal year ending June 2019. The number of tax filers dropped 13% compared to the 2.8 million that filed their taxes last year.

The official deadline to file income tax return for FY2019 was September 30, but the national exchequer had been extending the deadline to increase tax collection. However, it didn’t give further extensions and closed the year on February 29, 2020.

The FBR said tax collection in February was 17% higher than the amount they collected in the same month last year.

Giving a breakdown of tax filers, the FBR said 2.3 million filers were individuals, 62,403 were Association of Persons (partnerships) and 40,988 were companies.

Those who didn’t file their income tax returns have been excluded from the ATL. The current tax year will end on June 30, 2020.

The tax collection figures for FY2019 have not been made public yet, but the FBR had collected Rs2.4 trillion in the first seven months of FY2019, up 17% compared to Rs2 trillion of the preceding tax year

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Tax
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Gold prices reach all-time high amid coronavirus panic
Gold prices reach all-time high amid coronavirus panic
$2b profits erased as Pakistan Stock Exchange touches three-month low
$2b profits erased as Pakistan Stock Exchange touches three-month low
Coronavirus fallout drags Pakistan Stock Exchange down
Coronavirus fallout drags Pakistan Stock Exchange down
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.