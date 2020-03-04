Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

No hike in Karachi electricity prices as tariff adjustment delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
No hike in Karachi electricity prices as tariff adjustment delayed

Photo: AFP

The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee has delayed its decision on the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment for K-Electric and formed a committee to submit a report within a week for further review.

On December 31, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had issued a notification proposing an increase of Rs4.87 per unit in electricity price for KE. In a meeting on Wednesday, the top-level government body on economic decisions reviewed NEPRA’s recommendation and decided to defer any increase for now.

The committee, which will include federal ministers Hammad Azhar (Economic Affairs) and Omar Ayub (Energy), will submit its report in a week and the matter will be reviewed again by the ECC.

What is the quarterly tariff adjustment?

This adjustment is on account of variation in power purchase price, inflation, operations and maintenance costs, rupee devaluation, transmission and distribution losses, write-offs and increased fuel costs over a month or a quarter. However, unlike fuel charges adjustment, which is fully paid by customers, the quarterly adjustment amount is usually settled at the government level.

Under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment, KE will be able to recover Rs106 billion at Rs4.87 per unit. It is up to the government to decide whether it absorbs all of it or passes some of this increase onto the consumers.

The adjustments were delayed because the government didn’t finalise KE’s multi-year tariff, which locks the rate for seven years. Power distribution companies can’t increase price on their own because electricity prices are regulated by the government under a multi-year tariff.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ecc K-Electric
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%
Making Pakistani food to cost more as onion prices double
Making Pakistani food to cost more as onion prices double
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Pakistan Stock Exchange marks biggest weekly fall in three years
Pakistan Stock Exchange marks biggest weekly fall in three years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.