LPG price slashed by Rs39 per kg

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal government reduced on Tuesday the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs39 per kilogram, amid a drop in demand due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It will now be available at Rs90 per kg, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. The new price will be effective from April 1.

With the revision in price, an 11.8kg LPG cylinder would now cost Rs1,067.

The demand for fuel dropped after the country went into a lockdown amid rising number of coronavirus cases.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan neared 1,900 on Tuesday. The virus has so far claimed 25 lives in the country.

