Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Interest rate cut further to 11% amid virus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Interest rate cut further to 11% amid virus pandemic

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has further cut its key interest rate by 150 basis points to 11% amid the coronavirus outbreak and the impact it will have on the global economy.

The State Bank of Pakistan made this announcement in a press statement after its Monetary Policy Committee called an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

This is the second cut announced in a week by the central bank. The business community had been demanding a big cut in monetary policy rate to boost economic growth.   

“Substantial new information on global and domestic developments has become available since the last MPC meeting. Globally, the coronavirus has severely increased in reach. This has caused major disruptions to economic activity and the IMF has also significantly downgraded its global growth outlook for 2020 from 3.3% growth previously to below zero,” read SBP’s statement.

It said these global developments have led to a sharp fall in international trade. “On the domestic front, since the last MPC, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased considerably, prompting social distancing and curtailment of activity. This is expected to lead to noticeable slowdown in domestic demand,” it said explaining the reasons for the second cut.

The MPC believes that this rate cut will “cushion the growth slowdown while protecting inflation expectations”.

On March 17, the central bank had slashed the policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50%.

The official statement had attributed the cut to the central bank’s efforts in aiding healthcare and trade amid the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that the viral outbreak has caused a slowdown in the global economy and also precipitated an oil crisis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan state bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
This Karachi man makes almost Rs190,000 a month from Uber
This Karachi man makes almost Rs190,000 a month from Uber
Don’t panic buy so we can stay open: Karachi grocery...
Don’t panic buy so we can stay open: Karachi grocery stores
Uber, Careem suspend operations in Karachi after Sindh lockdown
Uber, Careem suspend operations in Karachi after Sindh lockdown
Banks to remain open from 10am to 4:30pm: State Bank
Banks to remain open from 10am to 4:30pm: State Bank
Airlift suspends operations till April 6, Careem closes bus service
Airlift suspends operations till April 6, Careem closes bus service
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.