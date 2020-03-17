Interest rate cut by 75bps to 12.5% after three years

The State Bank of Pakistan slashed its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.50% on Tuesday. The central bank cited deceleration in domestic food prices as the reason for cutting the policy rate.

SBP said that the outlook on the headline inflation, a measure of the total inflation including commodities such as food and energy prices, remains within its earlier forecast range of 11% to 12%

The official statement attributed the cut to the central bank’s efforts in aiding healthcare and trade amid the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that the viral outbreak has caused a slowdown in the global economy and also precipitated an oil crisis. The press statement read that the present volatility faced by the Pakistani market is externally driven and as soon as the risk posed by COVID-19 subsides, the volatility will dissipate.

However, a market expert, on the eve of the policy announcement had varying ideas based on their rationale.

Financial experts are pegging their anticipation to a speech by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who said that with inflation under control, the central bank is going to announce a monetary policy with a rate cut.

“We have to hike demand, which is the epicenter of the economy. It is only possible if we make borrowing cheaper,” said economist and former Economic Coordination Committee member Dr Farrukh Saleem while talking to SAMAA Digital.

He said the consensus prediction is a cut of around 75 bps but it should ideally cut over 200 bps in his view. He said that expensive loans mean more unemployment, “unemployed people will not buy things, so no demand”.

The US has slashed its rate to zero, followed by the Bank of England which brought its rate down to 0.25% and the Reserve Bank Australia is following suit. “The world is cutting interest rates to support financial markets.”

The SBP interest rate, simply put, is the rental fee for the government and banks on borrowing money from the central bank. The cut in the interest rate means the government will have to pay banks less on its debts. On the other hand, private banks loan people, industries and the government’s money and earn interest in terms of its profits.

Economist and CEO of Crunchbase Muzammil Aslam said it was obvious that the rate will come down. A cut of more than 200 bps (2%) is expected as not only have inflation numbers declined more than expected but the economy needs stimulus. “Inflation expectations are declining faster than anticipated.”

Assistant Vice President Research at Pak Kuwait Investment, Adnan Sami, predicted a 50bps cut. He said the bank cannot afford to be aggressive at this point as the world situation is sensitive.

Stability in the rupee and a check on inflation largely depend on hot money which has now turned cold. With export industries fearing losses, given the lack of demand the world over, inflation could go up again. “Textile exports have conceded an impact which can have serious implications,” he said.

Raza Jafri of Intermarket Securities said that ordinarily, expectations are that the central bank will bring down rates gradually but the change around in the world calls for sweeping measures.

“Even in Egypt, the go-to reference for us in the past, the rate cuts were 300bps yesterday,” he said. The market needs a shake now, according to him. And if the monetary policy comes as anticipated, it will not shake the markets, “it has to beat expectations and go beyond 50 bps to 100 bps.”

A senior strategist with Standard Capital Securities, Faisal Shaji, said that the rate cut is warranted given the need to relieve trade, industry, and markets in the current situation. “Rate cut is in line with the global trend of slashing interest rates.”