Imtiaz Super Market struggles with crowd control, Sindh govt anger

It isn’t business as usual for value-for-money retail grocery chains such as Imtiaz Super Market during the lockdown in Sindh. Three of its Karachi branches have been sealed in the last two days for its inability to enforce crowd control given the threat of coronavirus.



“Our security guards in limited numbers and with limited salaries” cannot resist the swarms of women who start smacking them with their handbags to get in, one senior management staffer told Samaa Digital.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal branch was sealed on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Ali Gopang on Monday. The Korangi and Awami Markaz branches met the same fate last week. The Korangi branch did re-open, however, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Waris. But Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali said the Awami Markaz branch would stay closed Tuesday as well.

The supermarket chain’s owners are said to be in talks with the authorities. “All our 12 stores shall be functional in Karachi by noon tomorrow [Tuesday],” said the senior management staffer, who did not want to be named. He stressed that it was simply not possible for them to ensure people followed social distancing given the sheer number of customers who turn up. It was the government’s responsibility and it needed to deploy security personnel at their branches, he added.



The instructions had been to only let in half of the capacity for each branch. According to Gulshan AC Ali Gopang, they were told that if a store can take 500 people, then they should only allow 250. But the authorities noted that the conditions were not being met.



They will let the branches reopen if there are no violations.



DC South Irshad Ali said that they have also said Imtiaz has to observe markings at counters and distancing outside for people waiting, sanitization of trolleys and staff hygiene.