The federal government has extended the date for getting Rs40,000 prize bonds cashed by three months.

People can now get these bonds cashed until June 30, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The deadline to get the bonds cashed was to expire on March 31.

The Rs40,000 prize bond was the most expensive of the eight denominations the government offered — Rs100 being the cheapest.

It was discontinued due to fears of the bond’s use in money laundering and terror financing.