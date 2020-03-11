Explainer: Pakistan’s hot money link to SBP interest rate, dollar

Why the dollar became more expensive this week

When interest rates go up, foreign investors turn to Pakistan. The State Bank is scheduled to announce its new interest rate on March 17, Tuesday as part of its monetary policy. This has an effect on the rate of the dollar in Pakistan as well. Watch the video to understand how this all works.

The SBP governor doesn't agree with the term 'hot money' and argued, for his part, that when investors turn to Pakistan because of favourable interest rates, it is genuine investment.