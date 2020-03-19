Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Emergency package of $600m being finalised to deal with virus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Emergency package of $600m being finalised to deal with virus

An emergency package amounting to approximately $600 million with multi laterals for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is being finalised by the economic affairs division, says minister Hammad Azhar.

In a series of tweets, Azhar said this package includes reallocations and fresh financing. He said this will be in addition to local funding.

He thanked China for providing grant assistance of $4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators and other equipment.

The minister said emergency funds from the Asian Development Bank are also being made available for the National Disaster Management Authority. This is in addition to the funds already made available by the finance division.

He said reallocations from foreign-funded projects are also being diverted towards it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Hammad Azhar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Dr Hafeez Pasha, Economist, Naya din, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Labour
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
This Karachi man makes almost Rs190,000 a month from Uber
This Karachi man makes almost Rs190,000 a month from Uber
Is Pakistan's cheapest car worth your money?
Is Pakistan’s cheapest car worth your money?
Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes after third single week trade suspension
Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes after third single week trade suspension
Global interest rates slashed, Pakistan holds breath for announcement today
Global interest rates slashed, Pakistan holds breath for announcement today
Don’t panic buy so we can stay open: Karachi grocery...
Don’t panic buy so we can stay open: Karachi grocery stores
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.