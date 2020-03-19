Emergency package of $600m being finalised to deal with virus

An emergency package amounting to approximately $600 million with multi laterals for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is being finalised by the economic affairs division, says minister Hammad Azhar.

In a series of tweets, Azhar said this package includes reallocations and fresh financing. He said this will be in addition to local funding.

He thanked China for providing grant assistance of $4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators and other equipment.

The minister said emergency funds from the Asian Development Bank are also being made available for the National Disaster Management Authority. This is in addition to the funds already made available by the finance division.

He said reallocations from foreign-funded projects are also being diverted towards it.