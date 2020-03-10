Dollar hits Rs157.4 against meek rupee over oil price fight

The Pakistani rupee further dropped Rs3.16 to Rs157.4 against the US dollar for a second consecutive day on Tuesday because of the effect of slashing crude oil prices dramatically over the weekend.

Equity markets across the board were hit by the Brent crude conflict between two member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC. This pricing conflict came on the heels of the coronavirus news that also affected markets.

The dollar value fell over two days since trading started Monday when a bloodbath hit the stock market.

Analysts said it was caused by the equity market’s close-to-crash performance. It lost over 2,000 benchmark index points. The dollar jumped as investors, especially ones outside the country, sought refuge by buying dollars. The increased offloading of rupees increased the demand and valuation of the greenback and rendered the local currency depreciated.

The dollar was last seen at Rs157 peaks in October last year, following which it stabilized somewhat in the forex market. However, a 2.3% ascent in two days has shaken the foreign exchange market.

Oil prices fell to a historic low after Saudi Arabia and Russia could not come to an agreement on oil production and pricing. Crude oil fell by almost 30% on Monday, the most since 1991.