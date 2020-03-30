Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
ADB approves $2m grant to help Pakistan fight coronavirus

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Asian Development Bank approved on Monday a $2 million grant to support the Government of Pakistan’s efforts in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

The grant, financed by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will help fund the purchase of emergency medical supplies, personal protective equipment, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and other equipment.

It supplements an initial $500,000, approved by the ADB on March 20, to support Pakistan’s procurement of emergency supplies through UNICEF.

 “ADB recognises the extraordinary burden of this pandemic on Pakistan and is committed to supporting Pakistan in the fight to control COVID-19”, said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang. “This grant will help strengthen COVID-19 detection, improve infection prevention and control, and boost Pakistan’s capacity to respond to the pandemic.”

ADB’s assistance echoes the World Health Organization’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 and Pakistan’s National Action Plan for COVID-19, which includes preventive measures, containment efforts, and treatment of infected persons. Given the urgency of the required support, ADB will use the most flexible and expeditious approaches to facilitate the procurement of the required medical supplies and equipment.

On March 18, ADB announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants, its website says.

 The bank is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty, it adds.

