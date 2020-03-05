All Karachi electronic markets to open at 10am

The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association decided in a meeting on March 3 that they will open markets at 10am from Thursday. The notification read that the new working schedule is in line with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

“We need to make time for our families and our health,” KEDA President Rizwan Irfan told SAMAA Digital. He said it will save both electricity and their energy.

The shopkeepers and wholesalers were part of the consultations and most agreed with this development.

“We updated our schedule to 9am to 6pm since Monday, but there were reservations in other market unions that have been addressed now,” said mobile parts dealer Ahmed Sabir. He is based in Kohinoor Market.

Sabir said that 30% of the retail shopkeepers had reservations with the new schedule but now since the KEDA jumped in, the timings will be uniform.

Irfan said that since it’s a majority decision and was taken in line with collective interests, there will be action against those that don’t follow the new timings.