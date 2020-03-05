Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

All Karachi electronic markets to open at 10am

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
All Karachi electronic markets to open at 10am

Photo: Online

The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association decided in a meeting on March 3 that they will open markets at 10am from Thursday. The notification read that the new working schedule is in line with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

“We need to make time for our families and our health,” KEDA President Rizwan Irfan told SAMAA Digital. He said it will save both electricity and their energy.

The shopkeepers and wholesalers were part of the consultations and most agreed with this development.

“We updated our schedule to 9am to 6pm since Monday, but there were reservations in other market unions that have been addressed now,” said mobile parts dealer Ahmed Sabir. He is based in Kohinoor Market.

Sabir said that 30% of the retail shopkeepers had reservations with the new schedule but now since the KEDA jumped in, the timings will be uniform.

Irfan said that since it’s a majority decision and was taken in line with collective interests, there will be action against those that don’t follow the new timings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi market
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Karachi paying higher electricity bills but prices haven’t increased yet
Making Pakistani food to cost more as onion prices double
Making Pakistani food to cost more as onion prices double
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%
Number of tax filers in Pakistan drops 13%
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Stock market sees biggest fall since PAF downed Abhinandan’s plane
Pakistan Stock Exchange marks biggest weekly fall in three years
Pakistan Stock Exchange marks biggest weekly fall in three years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.