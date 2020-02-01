The FBR collected Rs224b less in tax this fiscal year

The FBR has collected Rs224 billion less in taxes this fiscal year compared to last year.

A fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30. The FBR released some data about the amount of tax is has collected this fiscal year (July 2019 to June 2020) so far.

In seven months (July to January) it collected Rs2,398 billion. That’s Rs224 billion less than last year, when it had collected Rs2,622 billion during this time.

In January 2020, the FBR collected Rs315 billion but it had set a target of Rs425 billion.

The FBR extended on January 31 the deadline for people to file their income tax returns/wealth statements until February 28.