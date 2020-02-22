Pakistan Railways to operate freight trains between Karachi, Afghanistan

Move will boost Railways revenue, reduce traffic

The Pakistan Railways is going to be operating 10 freight trains between Karachi and Afghanistan in a step to reduce traffic in cities and boost the Railways revenue.

This is also the first time cargo trains will transport goods between Karachi and Afghanistan. There are already five trains for this transit trade and Pakistan Railways Chairperson Habibur Rehman has ordered five more to be dedicated for this task.

The Railways is working with the PICT to operate these trains. In part, the move is aimed at reducing the Railways' deficit.

In order to ensure the goods can't be stolen, the cargo will be tracked, announced Rehman.

They plan to send 25% of the yearly goods heading to Afghanistan via rail.

An added bonus of this move will be reducing traffic in cities, as there will be fewer trucks transporting containers in cities.