Saturday, February 1, 2020
Samaa TV
No, Pakistani petrol prices aren’t reducing in February

Posted: Feb 1, 2020
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo

The federal government has decided to maintain the price of petroleum products and kerosene oil for February despite OGRA’s recommendation to reduce it by Rs0.06 and Rs0.66 per litre respectively.

OGRA had also recommended an increase of Rs2.47 in the price of high-speed diesel.

The regulatory body’s proposal came after a 15% drop in the price of crude oil in the international market.

However, the government has decided against reducing prices, meaning petrol will be available for Rs116.60 per litre, light diesel for Rs84.51, high-speed diesel for Rs127.26 and kerosene oil for Rs99.45

Tell us what you think:

