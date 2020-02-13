Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

No new taxes as IMF, govt agree on non-tax measures

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
No new taxes as IMF, govt agree on non-tax measures

Photo: AFP

The Joint Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, and International Monetary Fund reached a consensus on not introducing a mini budget this fiscal year. This means there will be no news taxes for now.

The government will instead look to plug the revenue shortfall through non-tax measures, including privatisation. The government will expedite the process of selling its stakes in government-owned enterprises and reassured the visitors that it would collect an additional Rs400 billion in non-tax revenue targets.

The government had set a tax collection target of Rs5.5 trillion, which was later revised to Rs5.2 trillion. However, the government fell short and was not able to achieve even the revised target.

The Pakistani side also declined the IMF’s proposal to raise sales tax by one percentage point to 18%. It convinced the IMF that it would complete its tax targets without raising sales tax.

The IMF also asked Pakistan to spend more on human development and commit itself towards the Sustainable Developments Goals and cut non-development expenditure to control fiscal deficit.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf taxes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
IMF wants the Pakistan government to impose more taxes
IMF wants the Pakistan government to impose more taxes
Govt to boost Pakistan's software exports to $10b
Govt to boost Pakistan’s software exports to $10b
Avoiding loans forced govt to increase taxes: Hafeez Sheikh
Avoiding loans forced govt to increase taxes: Hafeez Sheikh
SECP probe detects no insider trading in OGDCL shares
SECP probe detects no insider trading in OGDCL shares
No new taxes as IMF, govt agree on non-tax measures
No new taxes as IMF, govt agree on non-tax measures
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.