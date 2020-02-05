Here’s how much your wallet shrank in January

SBP releases monthly inflation report

Inflation increased by 14.6% in January as compared to the same month during 2015-16 (base year), according to the State Bank of Pakistan’s recently released monthly inflation track report.

The report includes the prices of commodities which witnessed a price hike. The increase of commodity prices was noted in comparison to what they were:

In the preceding month of December 2019 when the inflation monitors recorded a 12.6% increase.

In the same month last year ie January 2019 when it was 5.6%.

It noted that the prices of perishable food items increased

by 1.12% since December. However, a remarkable change was noted in the year-to-year

comparison where, since January last year, the prices have hiked a whopping

90.26%.

The report laid out a number of commodities as its benchmark.

In the month-to-month comparison, the price of daal moong recorded

a 19.74% increase followed with an 18.2% increase in the price of daal chana.

Wheat became 12.63% more expensive as compared to December.

According to the year-to-year comparison, the price of

tomatoes increased by 157.26%, marking the biggest change followed by the prices

of onions and fresh vegetables which soared by 125.32% and 93.6% respectively.

The wheat price recorded an increase of 32.18% and sugar surged

26.39%.

SBP Governor Reza Baqir, in his monetary policy announcement, where he kept the interest rates unchanged (at 13.25%), stated that the expected mid-term inflation is between 5% and 6%.

Market experts, however, disagree. They say that the mid-term inflation rate will be around 9% and the policy rates may not see a slash up until 2021.