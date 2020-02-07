Govt to boost Pakistan’s software exports to $10b

The government wants to boost Pakistan’s software industry and has decided to take some steps to do that.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on IT on Friday in which it was decided that the government will try to boost software exports to $10 billion.

A 40-acre software city will be constructed in Islamabad, it was decided at the meeting. It was also decided that all Pakistani organizations will use locally developed software.

The government will also be putting together a relief package for small software exporters and abolishing the double tax being levied on exporters by both the provincial and federal governments.

Exporters will be given foreign currency at better rates than what’s in the market, it was decided.