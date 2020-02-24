Coronavirus fallout drags Pakistan Stock Exchange down

The Pakistan Stock Exchange fell 2% on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding 819 points before midday in what analysts say was a sign of panic as a new wave of coronavirus cases took their toll on global markets.

Panicked investors turned to safer havens, such as gold instead. Bullion prices have increased 6% in the international market since February 4. On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan also reached their highest level as a tola was trading at Rs94,300.

On the other hand, foreign investment in Pakistan’s local debt market has surpassed $3 billion since July 2019. Since the central bank kept the interest rate unchanged at 13.25% during this period, gold became a more attractive investment option than the equity market.

Pakistan’s recent four-month extension from the FATF to avoid its blacklist was, however, received positively by the market. “The FATF news coupled with foreign inflows worked to offset the negative effects,” explained senior analyst with Pak-Kuwait Investment, Adnan Sami, adding that the market was otherwise likely to descend further.

Rising global cases of coronavirus have left markets vulnerable to panic and the spillover effects reflected on markets’ overall performance. Asian markets, across the board, are down 1% to 3%,

Director of research for Intermarket Security, Raza Jafri, too attributed the correction in the markets to a cascading effect of global fears. “Our trade has taken mild to low hit but fears emerging from new coronavirus cases have left traders in a state of confusion.”

However, Jafri added that since the market has already gone into correction, it is now time to reinvest and make a profit.

In its report titled ‘Pakistan: On the Path to Recovery’, Credit Suisse said that the equity markets are likely to remain range-bound in the near-term with strong rallies but long-term stability is also on the books.