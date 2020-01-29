The Pakistan Stock Exchange has invited students to learn how to invest in the stock market to inspire trade activity.

The idea is to teach students how to invest as much as to encourage them to invest, Pakistan Stock Exchange chief Ahmed Chinoy told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din.

“We don’t tell students what shares to buy or sell,” Chinoy explained, adding that the intent is basically to teach them how to devise their own investment plan and choose the baskets to put their money in.

He said that through these programmes, students and entrants learn how stocks are performing and which companies are giving maximum yield and how. “Only people with long-term vision and insight on their dividend yield, which is 7 to 8% on average in Pakistan right now, benefit from investments,” he added.

He believes that this programme, which is designed to equip students with trading and investment ideas, will prove to be a remarkable step.

“It’s likely to see a paradigm shift in the economy as it will grow our number of traders, which is only around 250,000 at the moment, including people that are inactive and hardly trade, if ever.”

He said that if the programme could bring in just around 25,000 more investors, it will have done its service to the stock exchange and the economy. The programme is open to students from all fields and class levels.