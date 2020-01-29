Man moves court to remove ban on digital currency

A man has filed a case in the Sindh High Court asking for the removal of the ban on cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

The petitioner has said that digital currency will bring in more investment into the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in its reply, has said that many people in the country aren’t educated because of which digital currency can be used to scam them. The trade of cryptocurrency may lead to money laundering, he said.

The court has asked for the FBR’s detailed reply in the case.

The State Bank had imposed the ban in April 2018.