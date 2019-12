The Federal Board of Revenue once again extended on Tuesday the deadline to file the income tax returns for the Tax Year 2018-2019, according to a circular it issued.

People can now file their income tax returns/statements until January 31, 2020, according to the FBR circular.

The extension comes as part of the government’s efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the country’s economy.

The previous deadline expired on December 31, 2019 after an extension of 15 days.

