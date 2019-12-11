Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations

21 mins ago
State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan fined four commercial banks for violating its regulations in November.

These banks are Allied Bank, MCB, Bank of Punjab and Habib Bank Limited (HBL). Allied Bank was fined Rs60 million, MCB Rs91.8 million, Bank of Punjab Rs14 million and HBL Rs22.6 million.

The State Bank recently started making public the fines it imposes on commercial banks. From July, when it started making the fines public, till November, the SBP fined commercial banks a collective Rs1.3 billion.

The violations include failing to adhere to bank customs, due diligence and know your customer regulations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
sbp, state bank of pakistan, hbl, bank of punjab, mcb, allied bank, fines, pakistan banks
 
MOST READ
Money important, not details: PM's aide on Malik Riaz case
Money important, not details: PM’s aide on Malik Riaz case
Did Malik Riaz actually launder £190m?
Did Malik Riaz actually launder £190m?
ADB responds to Pakistan’s SOS call, approves $1b emergency loan
ADB responds to Pakistan’s SOS call, approves $1b emergency loan
Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches nine-month high
Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches nine-month high
Foreign investment or debt?
Foreign investment or debt?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.