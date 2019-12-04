Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistani makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 finance list

December 4, 2019
Pakistani makes it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 finance list

Forbes released its latest 30 Under 30 list Tuesday night. 

Moiz Khan, a Pakistani national, has made his way to the list for the finance category.

It features 600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are “redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example”, according to Forbes.

There are a total of 20 categories with 30 honorees each.

Khan is driving $1 billion of investments at Palestra Capital, an investment advisery based in New-York. He is an analyst for the strong-performing $3.5 billion hedge fund.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur focuses on financial technology and vertical software stocks, according to his short profile on the Forbes website.

Khan completed his early schooling from Happy Home and A Levels from Karachi Grammar School. In 2009, he moved to the United States for higher education where he graduated from the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania in 2012.

His recent winning trades include Fidelity National Information Services and Fleetcor. Khan is a former investor at Fir Tree Partners and Warburg Pincus.

